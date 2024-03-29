Sindh home minister suspends SHO after man shot dead in Karachi roadside robbery

A police van can be seen in this undated picture. — X

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Friday suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Sharea Faisal Police Station after a man in his late thirties was brutally shot dead resisting an armed roadside robbery in the Johar Chowrangi area of the city.

"Incidents like this are unforgivable," Lanjar said in a statement after taking notice of the tragic incident.

Rahber Ali, aged 38, tragically lost his life late Thursday night after he tried to fight back during the mugging, panicking the assailants into opening fire on him.

However, angry citizens nailed down the robbers and subjected them to torture.

As per law enforcement officials, one of the robbers was injured and captured, while the other managed to flee the scene.

Street crimes continue to bleed Karachi, with at least six innocent citizens losing their lives during the holy month of Ramadan as a result of fighting with the robbers.

Meanwhile, the statistics reveal that 47 citizens have been killed in mugging incidents in Karachi since the beginning of this year.

Further details indicate that six robbers were killed in 75 police encounters, while 93 suspects were arrested with injuries.

'Living in Pakistan has become punishment'

Akhtar Hussain, the father of the deceased Rahber Ali, told media persons that his son worked in online banking and food delivery.

"My son was a good human and used to take care of his younger brothers as their father," said Hussain, lamenting that poverty is the reason behind these robberies.

He said that they received a call during sehri that their son's body was in Jinnah Hospital, questioning the lack of role of the law enforcement agencies.

"Living in Pakistan has become a punishment," Hussain, 70, expressed.

Meanwhile, Rahber's son, while speaking to journalists, said that he was a fifth grader.

"My father used to say that we should follow our dreams," he said.

He added that his father was never strict with him and loved him very much.