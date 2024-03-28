Sindh police chief orders probe into DIG East's son's firing videos

KARACHI: Sindh Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has taken notice of the viral video clips of Deputy Inspector General of Police (East) Azfar Mahesar's son Asher Mahesar's relentless aerial shooting, Geo News reported on Thursday.
In the viral reels, Asher can be seen brandishing different firearms ranging from assault rifles to handguns and shooting into the air at different locations, sometimes while driving a car.
The Sindh police chief has ordered Karachi Additional IGP to conduct a complete investigation into the incident.
He also said that the decision of departmental action would be taken in the light of the investigation report.
On the other hand, the DIG East dismissed the videos as propaganda against him, claiming that his son was not involved in any wrongdoing.
