ECP hints at delaying Senate polls in KP 'over denial of oath-taking'

Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel stand alert in front of the Election Commission office in Islamabad on February 9, 2024. — Online

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has hinted at delaying the Senate election scheduled for April 2 amid ongoing controversy regarding oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).



The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday issued the seven-page verdict seeking the postponement of Senate polls till the administration of oaths to the newly elected MPAs to the extent of KP province.

The right to vote is a fundamental right and no voter cannot be deprived of this fundamental right, read the verdict, adding that the commission has ample power to issue such directions and make such consequential orders to ensure that election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law.

“Therefore, in case of non compliance of directions and order issued under Article 218(3) read with Section 4(1) and Section 8(c) of the Act, the Commission may in addition to any other action may extend the time for completion of the Senate election to the extent of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till the administration of oath to members of the Provincial Assembly against the including the applicants,” it added.



A day earlier, KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati was directed by the Peshawar High Court to administer the oath to the lawmakers elected on reserved seats.

Lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), had moved the court to ensure they are administered oath of office before the upcoming Senate elections.

"Failure to administer the oath to members elected on the KP reserved reflects 'mal-intent'," the plea reads further praying the court to postpone the Senate polls if the elected members are not sworn in.



The development comes as the issue of oath-taking of members on the reserved seats is facing uncertainty owing to the deadlock between the KP government and opposition parties, wherein the former has objected to the KP governor's decision to summon the assembly session upon the opposition's request.