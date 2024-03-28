King Charles’ ‘unusual’ arrangements of Easter service laid bare

King Charles and the Princess of Wales both are undergoing cancer treatment

An unusual gathering awaits the royal family this Easter.



Traditionally, the Firm gathers at Windsor for the bank holiday weekend, attending a special church service at St. George's Chapel on Easter Sunday.

However, with both King Charles and the Princess of Wales undergoing cancer treatment, this year's Easter plans may see significant changes.

It's confirmed that Kate, who recently disclosed her cancer diagnosis, won't attend the service, along with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In light of Kate's diagnosis, discovered during post-operative tests following her major abdominal surgery, the Wales family will spend the Easter holidays together.

However, it has been announced that the King, who is also continuing his cancer treatment, will join Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family for the annual event. It will mark his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer - but there will be a major change.

Not only will the Prince and Princess of Wales not be there, it is thought there will be an even smaller than usual gathering of royals for the service as the King has paused public-facing duties while he continues cancer treatment himself.

Last year, among those at the Easter service were Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Zara and Mike Tindall with their children and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. It remains to be seen exactly which royals will be there this year.

Royal sources say Charles' appearance at Easter will help to reassure the public amid incredibly testing times for the royal family. It comes as the King spoke of his pride in his "beloved" daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales for her "courage" in speaking about her treatment after her own cancer diagnosis.

The Mirror exclusively revealed that Charles, 75, has recorded a special Easter message of hope, to be broadcast on Maundy Thursday at Worcester Cathedral. Camilla will lead The Firm at the annual Royal Maundy Service, to distribute the Royal Maundy gifts on behalf of her husband.



