Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers accuse feds of ‘overuse’ of force

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer replies to feds' raid

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seemingly had a legal card to play through his lawyer after his mega-mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security.



“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Combs’ attorney Aaron Dyer said in a statement to Page Six.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Dyer added, “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

As per the outlet’s sources. The rapper and his team never knew about the raid beforehand, as he was preparing to set off on vacations with kids in Bahamas, but the media knew.

“The media knew before him, as there were already helicopters there,” an insider said.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” Dyer claimed.