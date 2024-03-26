China demands thorough probe, severe punishment for Shangla attack perpetrators

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits the Chinese embassy in Islamabad and met with Chinese ambassador Jiang Zaidong to offer condolences over the death of Chinese nationals in suicide attack in district Shangla on March 26, 2024. — PID

China on Tuesday Strongly condemned the suicide attack on the Dasu Hydropower Project staff and urged Pakistan to “severely punish” perpetrators' of the terrorist attack.



At least six people including five Chinese nationals were killed after their vehicle was attacked in Shangla's Besham city. According to the Malakand's deputy inspector general of police (DIG), a suicide bomber crashed his vehicle full of explosives into the car in which the Chinese nationals were travelling.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said: “At around 1pm on 26th March local time, a Chinese company’s bus carrying staff on the Dasu Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province was hit by terrorist attack. 5 Chinese citizens and 1 Pakistani citizen were unfortunately deceased.”

The embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families. It further said that they were making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side.



More to follow...

