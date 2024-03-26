Pakistani ambassador condoles with Russian envoy in US on dastardly Moscow attack

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, on Tuesday condemned the terrorism and offered his condolences to his Russian counterpart over the dastardly attack in Moscow.



On March 22, at least 137 people were killed and 182 people were injured when militants belonging to Daesh attacked a music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, by opening fire on the concert-goers and setting the building ablaze.

Russian authorities arrested 11 people in connection with the attack including four armed men. President Vladimir Putin vowed to bring everyone involved to justice, declaring March 24 a national mourning day.

To pay condolences, Ambassador Khan visited the Embassy of Russian Federation in Washington DC today where he was warmly welcomed by his Russian counterpart Ambassador Anatoly Antonov.

"Today Russian grief is our grief because time and again Pakistan has also been made target of terrorism," he said.



“I am here to express solidarity with the Russian Federation and its people over the grisly attack on Crocus Hall,” observed the envoy. He added that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The ambassador conveyed condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorism and the entire Russian nation.

“We salute Russian people who are facing this tragedy with courage, dignity and patience,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Antonov thanked the Pakistani envoy for his visit while seeing him off.