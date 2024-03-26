Anne Hathaway breaks down memorable scene from ‘The Princess Diaries’: Watch

Anne Hathaway recalls memorable scene from The Princess Diaries: Watch

Anne Hathaway takes trip down memory lane as she has rewatched memorable scenes from 2001’s The Princess Diaries.



Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Les Misérables actress reviewed one of the scenes where she disclosed, they had to “improvise when co-star Larry Miller was doing her makeover”.

In the scene, Anne as Mia gets a makeover by Larry’s character Paolo, who tries to brush her voluminous frizzy hair. However, Paolo ends up breaking the brush.

The Devil Wears Prada star revealed, “So he really had to break the brush in this. They pre-broke the brush and it was supposed to break kinda easily but it didn’t quite happen.”

“So that’s me and Larry kind of improving, trying to get it to go,” she continued.

Anne told the outlet, “I don’t remember if the ‘ow’ was real or if I was just buying him some time but the brush was being stubborn that day.”

Reflecting on her movie experience, The Intern actress mentioned, “I was 17 years old when we made this and so, I hadn’t met as many people yet in my life.”

Gushing over director Gary Marshall and co-star Julie Andrews, Anne remarked, “They are two of the most magical people I have ever met.”

“This was the movie that changed my life. I have not seen this movie in maybe 20 years and I am a little bit speechless with this one,” stated the Eileen actress.

Sharing her views on the success of the movie, Anne got emotional, saying, “It felt so big at the time and it wound up being so big and it’s kind of just gotten bigger as my life has progressed.”

“I’m just so proud to be in this movie, I’m really glad that I’m that girl in there,” she added.