Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. — APP/AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter on Monday moved Sir Syed Town Police Station in the metropolis seeking registration of a first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah for allegedly issuing "death threats" to jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan during recent TV interviews.

In his recent two interviews with local TV channels, the former PML-N government’s security czar reportedly termed Khan’s political existence as a “problem”.

The PTI, however, sees his remarks as a “demand” for Khan’s assassination. Amid the PTI’s allegations, Sanaullah clarified that he was talking about the “political existence” of Khan. He further said that did not issue any death threat to the life of the PTI founder.

“The matter will be resolved immediately if he [Khan] quits politics or gives up his certain political thinking under which he says ‘I will not leave anyone’ and 'everybody is dacoit and looter',” he added.

According to a spokesperson of the former ruling party, PTI Karachi chapter Vice President Tehmas Ali has submitted an application to the Sir Syed police station for lodging an FIR against Sanaullah for allegedly giving "death threats" to the PTI founder during a TV show.



On the other hand, the police official said that a local leader of the PTI accompanied by his lawyer reached the police station yesterday night to lodge an FIR against the PML-N leader.

“[The police officials] did not receive the application as the matter does not come under our jurisdiction,” the officials added.

The PTI leaders were asked to approach the relevant forum, the police officials said.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad earlier in the day, PTI leader Raoof Hasan said that his party’s core committee decided to lodge cases against PML-N leaders Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb for hurling threats at the former prime minister.

“An attempt was made to lodge a case against Rana Sanaullah earlier today but the police did not register it.”

He further said that they would approach all the police stations to file the cases, adding that they would move the court if the cases were not registered by the police. He also complained about the slow pace of court proceedings on cases against the PTI founder.

Expressing his distrust, he urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice to disassociate himself from cases related to the PTI founder.