PM Shehbaz terms fake news a 'major challenge'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed fake news a major challenge, saying that the role of the mainstream media is crucial in tackling the spread of disinformation.



The premier stated this while speaking to a delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), including Shakeel Masood, Mian Amir Mahmood and Sultan Lakhani, in Islamabad on Monday, according to an official statement.



PM Shehbaz urged the electronic media to support government's efforts for the development and prosperity of the country.

Terming the media as the fourth pillar of the state, he said electronic media's role is crucial in the development and progress of society as well in the ideological training of the people.

He said the protection of media persons is the responsibility of the state. He expressed the hope that the media, through objective reporting, would continue playing its role for strengthening and stabilising democracy in the country.

The premier further said he has assumed power at a time when the country is facing immense difficulties. He said bringing the economy back on track is the biggest challenge.

Talking about his government's economic priorities, he informed the delegation that efforts are afoot to ensure privatisation of loss-making state-owned enterprises, institutional reforms, internal and external investment and austerity.

He said a committee has been formed on reduction of government expenditure, which will submit its report soon.

PM Shebbaz highlighted that the federal cabinet has voluntarily foregone salary and other perks in the country’s interest.

He said services of international experts are being hired to fully digititalise the Federal Board of Revenue.

The premier also said leading taxpayers, exporters, and women entrepreneurs will be acknowledged at the government level.

The delegation congratulated the premier on assuming office and expressed good wishes.

