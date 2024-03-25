Ariana Madix buys new home in LA amid legal dispute with ex Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix is finally done living under the same roof with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval after a year of their break up.

According to a report by Page Six, the Vanderpump Rules star purchased a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles.

“Ariana has fallen in love with this home and is excited for a new chapter,” the insider told the outlet.

The deal for the mid-century modern home, which is 6.6 miles away from Madix’s house with Sandoval, was reportedly finalised on Tuesday.

Madix and Sandoval, who were together for almost nine years before their breakup, are currently in a legal dispute over their home, which they had bought together in 2019.

Things went awry when last year in March it was revealed that Sandoval cheated with their VPR co-star Raquel Leviss, leading to their messy split.

Following Madix and Sandoval’s separation, the twosome remained roommates and communicated through a “third party.”

Madix filed a lawsuit against her ex to sell their joint home in January. Sandovak rejected the request claiming she failed to disclose “sufficient facts to state a cause of action” and her partition should not be granted.

The case is still ongoing.