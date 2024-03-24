Kim Kardashian mum amid backlash over Kate Middleton joke

Kim Kardashian maintained her silence when questioned about her controversial Instagram post referencing Kate Middleton, following the Duchess's disclosure of her cancer diagnosis.



Caught amidst a swarm of photographers while departing her son Saint's soccer game, Kardashian chose to remain tight-lipped when one of them inquired about Kate.

She entered her vehicle without issuing any response, a move reflecting the intense public scrutiny surrounding her recent comments.

The reality star's original post, captioned "on my way to go find Kate," remained unaltered on her account despite the outcry from enraged fans.



In response to Princess of Wales announcement of her health crisis, Kardashian faced a barrage of criticism on social media, with followers demanding she remove the post and issue an apology.

Comments flooded on post, condemning her for the insensitivity of her jest in light of Kate's diagnosis.

Critics labeled her actions as "classless," "tacky," and "ignorant."

Kate Middleton addressed the public about her diagnosis, describing it as a "huge shock" and emphasizing her family's efforts to process the news privately.

She expressed gratitude for the support of her husband, Prince William, who has been a source of comfort during her cancer battle.