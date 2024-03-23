Princess Diana's brother reacts to Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Diana's brother reacts to Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

Princess Diana’s brother offered words of encouragement to Kate Middleton after she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Charles Spencer reacted to the video message of the Princess of Wales posted on official social media account.

“Incredible strength and poise,” he wrote.

Kate received an outpouring of love and support from friends, family, celebrities, and politicians around the world following the announcement.

Her cancer was initially discovered during post-op tests after she underwent a major abdominal surgery in January.

The future Queen of England is currently in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy on the advice of her media team.

Earl also addressed comparisons between the media furor surrounding Kate’s whereabouts since beginning of the year with that of his late sister’s in a new interview with BBC.

The uncle of Prince William noted that Diana underwent “more dangerous” scrutiny during her lifetime even after her divorce from now-King Charles.

“I think, if I look back to '97 and Diana's death, I think that was so shocking too - the circumstances of her death were so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn't do,” he explained to host Laura Kuenssberg.

“Not because they had a moral judgement, but because it was unacceptable to the public,” Charles added.