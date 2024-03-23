Princess Eugenie seemingly snubs dad Prince Andrew on her birthday

Princess Eugenie celebrates birthday away from ‘scandalous’ dad Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew was seemingly snubbed by his own daughter as Princess Eugenie celebrates her birthday away from the UK.

Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank and share two kids with him, turned 34 on Saturday, 23rd March, and will be celebrating in an intimate gathering, sans her disgraced father, per The Sun.

Eugenie had moved to Portugal’s Algarve in 2022 to reside in a lavish family home in Comporta, leaving behind her royal residence at Kensington Palace.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the move has been made in an attempt to steer clear of her father, who has been embroiled in a sex scandal that had his military titles and royal patronages stripped off.

The disgraced duke has been accused of sexual assault of a minor on multiple occasions and his connections with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

“I don’t think Eugenie will come back to London to celebrate her birthday with her family,” Levin told the outlet, alluding that the Princess is ‘too embarrassed’ by her father.

“She’ll probably celebrate in the sun with her husband and her two babies,” Levin said, adding that she will not move back to the UK.

And even though concerns over her mother's wellbeing are rife, Eugenie won't move back to the UK, says Angela.

“She’s moved to Portugal. I know she wanted to get away from London and maybe she feels she wants to get away from the scandal,” the biographer said.

“The move could have been to get away from the problems with her dad, but her husband has a very well-paid job out there and she’s extremely happy."