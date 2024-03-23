Gwyneth Paltrow clarifies Goop’s stance on promoting provocative products

Gwyneth Paltrow on promoting provocative products

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently cleared out her lifestyle brand Goop’s stance on provocative products.



During an appearance on the latest episode of YouTube series, Hot Ones on Thursday, the Iron Man star said, “It’s funny, we never really set out to be provocative.”

“We just wanted to talk about things that people weren’t talking about and things that we think should not be shrouded in shame,” stated the 51-year-old.

The Great Expectations believed, “I think you can only change culture by being provocative whether you mean to or not.”

“We always say we believe that we’re a provocateur in the cause for good, so it’s not for its own sake but really to bring, like, more agency and individuality forward,” explained the actress turned businesswoman.

Elsewhere on the show, Paltrow also took host Sean Evans through a skincare routine, starting with start with good.clean.goop The Daily Juice Cleanser.

Later, the actress directed Evans to use the good.clean.goop The Fruit Facial Exfoliating Scrub.

Paltrow pointed out, “This is great for after makeup or if you’re feeling like your skin’s a little dull or tired.”

Evans was then advised to apply the good.clean.goop The Healthy Aging Serum to his face.

Paltrow added, “Look at you, wow, I’m not kidding, you look amazing.”