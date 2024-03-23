PTI to stage 'power show' in Islamabad against poll 'rigging'

PTI workers at a public gathering in this undated picture. — AFP/File

The Imran Khan-founded party has formally announced holding a “power show” against “rigging” during the February 8 general elections, post poll result manipulations, and “deviation from the Constitution” in Islamabad on March 30.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believed that the incumbent rulers stole their electoral mandate in the elections and the results were changed in Form 47s to benefit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Earlier today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur alleged the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led regime, saying: "The incumbent government at the Centre has been formed after stealing PTI’s 180 seats."

According to a declaration issued after the PTI core committee meeting today, the former ruling party decided to celebrate Pakistan Day with national zeal and fervour. The nation celebrates Pakistan Day tomorrow (Saturday) with renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

Earlier, the PTI had sought permission from the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner’s Office to stage a peaceful public rally in the federal capital later this month.

Meanwhile, the former ruling party moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for the rally in the federal capital as the city administration did not respond to the party’s request. As per the report, the former ruling party wanted to stage "peaceful protest" rally on the auspicious day.

The former ruling party, however, decided to stage a protest rally against the election rigging in the federal capital on the last day of this month.

Ahead of the public rally in Islamabad, the Khan-founded party will hold a press briefing on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) package and, what it claimed, its negative impacts on the masses and the economy on March 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cash-strapped Pakistan's standby $3 billion arrangement with the global lender expires on April 11, and the two sides reached a staff-level agreement regarding the disbursal of the final tranche of $1.1 billion earlier this week.

Pakistan will discuss an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF in Washington next month, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said earlier today, as the country looks to alleviate a full-scale economic crisis. The fund has advised Pakistan to increase revenue generation.

In addition to this, the former ruling party would hold a public rally in Karachi on April 21.

The PTI also reiterated its demand for a comprehensive investigation into the “worst rigging” in the elections.

Pakistan's former ambassador Asad Majeed’s response to the statement issued by United States Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, Senate elections and other matters were also discussed in the meeting.