‘Aespa World Tour in Cinemas’ lands its release date

'Aespa World Tour in Cinemas' will globally hit the cinemas as a limited run

Aespa, an all-girl pop band featuring Karina, Winter, Ningning and Giselle, revealed the release date of its debut concert film, Aespa World Tour in Cinemas.

As Variety reported on Wednesday, March 20, the concert film will hit the cinemas the following month.

In addition, Trafalgar Releasing, one of the firms behind the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, shared the dates of the limited run.

Keeping any further details under wraps, the outlet only announced that the film will be played globally for three days, from April 24 to April 27.

Aespa’s first world tour, Aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 SYNK: HYPER LINE, ran from February 2023 to September of the same year, stopping over at 21 venues across four continents.

For the unversed, the South Korean all-female band was launched in 2020. The group of four, formed by SM Entertainment, plays in a wide array of genres ranging from hip hop to EDM to hyperpop.

Bringing their A-game on the table with electrifying performances, futuristic stage visuals, and dynamic choreography teamed with their magical vocals, the four girls poised Aespa to become the third K-pop act to perform at Coachella in 2022

