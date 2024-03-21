New York assembly passes resolution on collaboration with Sindh, Punjab

NEW YORK: The New York State Assembly has passed a legislative resolution encouraging collaboration between the US state and Pakistan's Sindh and Punjab provinces during its session on Wednesday.



The resolution, however, does not mention declaring New York a sister-state of both Punjab and Sindh.

The resolution stated: "The Legislative Body further encourages continued collaboration between New York State and the provinces of Punjab and Sind, with the aim of fostering friendship, mutual respect, and economic partnership that benefits the citizens of all regions."



The significant event was also witnessed by a number of Pakistanis.

A view of the New York State Assembly. — Photo by author

Earlier, during his visit to Pakistan, New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos — in a video statement — said: "We plan to return this April 2024 with New York State sister state resolution and several other deliverables that we discussed during our historic trip."

The visit Ramos mentioned was undertaken in November 2023.

During that trip, the deputy speaker held meetings with the then-caretaker foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, caretaker Sindh chief minister Maqbool Baqar, Senator Ishaq Dar, Senator Mushahid Hussain, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Senator Farooq Naek, caretaker information minister Murtaza Solangi and caretaker health minister Dr Nadeem Jan.

Ramos, during his visit, had also addressed the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to promote business ties.

In addition to that, the deputy speaker visited the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) to interact with students and promote collaboration and assistance with educational institutions in Pakistan.

During his interactions, Ramos had apprised his hosts that sister state relationship is not an end but a beginning of mutual support.

In his own words, "We will start a sister state resolution and that resolution is going to open the door for cooperation in various areas."

The resolution was expected to be tabled first in January and then in March, as the later date better suited Pakistan Resolution Day.

The American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) that had organised Ramos’ Pakistan visit has termed the passage of the current resolution as a first step toward that stated goal.

The legislative resolution has also lauded the services of APPAC.

It says that "The Legislative Body is justly proud to congratulate the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee for its contributions to New York State, promoting understanding and cooperation between New York state and the provinces of Punjab and Sindh in Pakistan, and recognizing cultural events, educational programs, and business initiatives that have strengthened the ties between the people of New York state and the citizens of Punjab and Sindh."

The idea of developing this relationship was proposed by this scribe in April 2023.

The seed was planted when Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was on a personal visit to New Jersey. There, I had asked him to meet Chairman APPAC, Dr Ijaz Ahmad. The renowned cardiologist is one of the most influential Pakistani American who enjoys close ties with top Democrats and Republican leaders.

Dr Ijaz took no time in arranging a meeting of Governor Tessori with Phil Ramos in New York City. There, both leaders had expressed willingness to work for a sister state relationship between New York and Sindh.

Later, this scribe also arranged a zoom meeting between Dr Ijaz, Ramos and Senator Dar to develop a sister-state relationship between New York and Punjab as well.

Now, acknowledging the passage of the legislative resolution, Dr Ijaz expressed his gratitude to Ramos for laying the foundation for the sister-state relationship.

Need not to mention that New York is considered the capital of the world. And its New York City is truly called the Empire City.

During his meeting with Ramos, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab had also expressed his intention to seek sister city relationship between New York City and Karachi.

How does a sister-state or sister-city relationship start?

Talking exclusively to this scribe, Dr Ricki Garrett, the CEO of Sister Cities International (SCI) explained the process.

Ricki Garrett described: "If any state or city of the United States of America intends to enter into a sister-state or sister-city relationship with any province or city of another country, it first notifies the SCI."

CEO of the organising entity of US Sister Cities informed that normally the governor of that respective state calls or sends a letter to SCI and then the process begins. She said New York has yet to formally expressed its willingness to enter into sister-state relationship with any province of Pakistan.

According to SCI, a relationship is officially recognised after the highest elected or appointed official from both communities sign off on an agreement to become sister states.

Why is this relationship beneficial?

The SCI was founded in 1956 by US President Dwight Eisenhower. The network is aimed at facilitating growth, providing education and internships, enabling people to meet climate challenges and enjoy sports activities.

Municipal, health and cultural exchanges are equally promoted. At the top of it, SCI helps develop citizens and municipal diplomats.

Punjab is already a sister-state of California and Houston is a sister-city of Karachi.

As Ramos intends to visit Pakistan again next month, APPAC has every hope that a milestone will be achieved in transforming collaboration into sister-state relationship among New York, Sindh and Punjab.