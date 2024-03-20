Royal family faces big blow as another photo declared ‘digitally enhanced'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn Prince Archie's christening photo was declared 'digitally enhanced' by a global picture agency.

For the unversed, the official family portrait from Archie's christening was released by the royal family in July 2019.

The iconic picture features little Archie with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Princess Diana's sisters also posed for the group photo.

However, globally known picture agency Getty Images declared that the snap had been "digitally enhanced at source" by photographer Chris Allerton.

For the unversed, an official photo of the Princess of Wales smiling with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, was released on March 10.

Interestingly, it was Kate's first picture following her abdominal surgery and rising conspiracies about her medical condition.

However, several international media agencies issued a 'Kill Notification' due to suspected 'manipulation' upon closer examination of the shared photo.

Later on, the Princes herself admitted that she has edited the photo in her official statement.