PTI leaders Murad Saeed (left) and Azam Swati. — X/@MuradSaeedPTI/@AzamKhanSwatiPk/File

PESHAWAR: With the upcoming Senate elections less than two weeks away, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday rejected the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Murad Saeed and Azam Swati who were party's nominees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on general and technocrat seats, respectively.

The electoral body also dealt a blow to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) leader Mahmood Khan's bid to join the upper house as his rejection papers were also rejected for the polls slated for April 2.

Meanwhile, the ECP has also issued the final list of 30 candidates whose nomination papers have been approved including 16 for general seats, eight for technocrat and six for women's seats.

The development comes as the electoral body is set to hold elections for 48 seats of the upper house on April 2 which were vacated after the expiration of the six-year term of the incumbent senators on March 11.

Members of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Punjab assemblies would vote to elect members against seven general seats, two women and two seats for technocrats, including Ulema.

Punjab and Sindh assemblies would also vote for one seat each for non-Muslims.

Meanwhile, members of the National Assembly will elect a senator for one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema from the federal capital, it added.

Following the culmination of the scrutiny process of nomination papers on March 19, candidates can file appeals against acceptance, or rejection of nominations till March 21 which will be disposed of by the tribunal by March 25.

The final and revised list of candidates will be published on March 26, followed by the last date for withdrawal of candidature on March 27.

Meanwhile, the polling for the Senate elections will be conducted in Islamabad's Parliament House, as well as all four provincial assemblies from 9am to 4pm.

It is pertinent to know that Saeed is among several PTI leaders who have been "underground" fearing their arrests over their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots — triggered after the arrest of Imran Khan in a graft case last year — which saw military installations being targeted and vandalised across the country.

ECP issues code of conduct for Senate polls

A day earlier, the electoral body issued its code of conduct for the upcoming Senate polls under Article 218(3) of the Constitution read with with Section 233 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The rules, which apply to political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and voters bars them from soliciting "support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election".

The code of conduct also prohibits the president and governors from taking part in election campaign.

Furthermore, voters will not be allowed to possess a "mobile phone or other such electronic device or gadget which can be used to take a photograph of the marked ballot paper."

Also, candidates are required to open an "exclusive account or dedicate existing bank account with any branch of a scheduled bank before the date fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers and maintain, or cause to be maintained, a register of receipts and expenditures".

"The returned candidates shall submit their return of election expenses to the Returning Officer on Form C within five days from the date of election in accordance with sub-section (3) of section 123 of the Act," the ECP's code of conduct reads.