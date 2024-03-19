Parvez Elahi got bone fracture in Adiala prison, reveals medical report

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a case hearing at District Court in Lahore on June 2, 2023. — PPI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi got a bone fracture after he fell in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail’s washroom, it emerged on Tuesday.

The medical report of Elahi, who remains behind bars since last year in various graft cases, was submitted to a local court in Lahore which revealed the former Punjab chief minister suffered in the prison, Geo News reported.

Adiala jail deputy superintendent apprised the Lahore Anti-Corruption Court during the hearing of a case against Elahi — related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly — about the former chief minister's medical condition.

The jail deputy superintendent told the judge, Arshad Hussain Bhutta, that Elahi suffered fracture after he fell in the washroom on March 17.

Meanwhile, the court put off the indictment of the accused in the case as all suspects were not present in the court.

The judge summoned the suspects on the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings till April 4.



It may be noted that Elahi has been facing medical issues for a while.

On December 23, 2023, the PTI president was taken to a hospital from Adiala jail after he felt pain in his chest.

According to the jail sources, Elahi was shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology because of a heart problem.