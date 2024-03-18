Canadian concert goers go wild as Gwen Stefani surprises at Blake Shelton's show

Blake Shelton recently gushed about how fans were head over heels in love with his wife Gwen Stefani, during his concert in Canada.
Shelton’s beloved wife, made a surprise appearance at the Roger’s Place arena in Edmonton, Alberta, leaving the crowd absolutely starstruck with her grand entry.
On Friday, March 8, the 54-year-old pop star took to Instagram Stories to share the big night with her huge fan following.
In the first story, The Voice alum aimed the camera towards the crowd in Edmonton.
As soon as it caught public’s eye, a concert-goer shouted out Gwen’s name.
The couple walked out together after Blake’s concert as shown in the video shared on the social platform.
While conversing on his way back, Blake gushed: “Oh my god! They love you in Canada!”
She quickly turned back to ask him as they left the arena, noting: “Good show?”
To which her husband quickly responded: "Must be. Because my hair looks terrible.”
For the unversed, the duo delivered a spectacular performance at the Cajundome Arena in Lafayette, Louisana in early March.
Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate had a planned abdominal surgery
Princess Kate is expected to return to her royal duties until after the Easter holidays
Adam Sandler and Jackie Titone have been married since 2003 and share two children
Ariana Grande recently secured her sixth No. 1 spot on the Billboards 200 albums chart with ‘Eternal Sunshine’