Canadian concert goers go wild as Gwen Stefani surprises at Blake Shelton's show

Blake Shelton gushes about how fans loved his wife Gwen Stephani during his concert in Canada

Blake Shelton recently gushed about how fans were head over heels in love with his wife Gwen Stefani, during his concert in Canada.

Shelton’s beloved wife, made a surprise appearance at the Roger’s Place arena in Edmonton, Alberta, leaving the crowd absolutely starstruck with her grand entry.

On Friday, March 8, the 54-year-old pop star took to Instagram Stories to share the big night with her huge fan following.

In the first story, The Voice alum aimed the camera towards the crowd in Edmonton.

As soon as it caught public’s eye, a concert-goer shouted out Gwen’s name.

The couple walked out together after Blake’s concert as shown in the video shared on the social platform.

While conversing on his way back, Blake gushed: “Oh my god! They love you in Canada!”

She quickly turned back to ask him as they left the arena, noting: “Good show?”

To which her husband quickly responded: "Must be. Because my hair looks terrible.”

For the unversed, the duo delivered a spectacular performance at the Cajundome Arena in Lafayette, Louisana in early March.