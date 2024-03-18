Govt issues new travel policy for ministers, public officers on foreign trips

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane. —PIA/Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday issued a new travel policy for the ministers and government officers, restricting them from making foreign trips more than thrice a year.

Among various other restrictions in the new foreign travel policy, the government has also banned stay at five-star hotels abroad.

Citing official documents of the Cabinet Division, Geo News reported that the federal cabinet had decided that a permission for a foreign trip must be obtained from the austerity committee in normal circumstances.

“The federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers and assistants will be authorised to make three visits to foreign countries in a year. In special circumstances, these visits may be extended,” the documents stated.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce have been exempted from this ban.

All divisions have to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Economic Affairs Division for visits to any international financial institution.

As per the policy, “Support staff are also banned from travelling abroad. A minister and his secretary are not allowed to travel abroad at the same time. They may be allowed to travel abroad simultaneously in an inevitable circumstance.”

The documents said for exemption in any case, the minister or division concerned would have to seek permission from the prime minister.

The documents encourage efforts as much as possible to have embassy officers attend conferences abroad.

The president, chief justice, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, senators, members of National Assembly, federal secretaries, additional secretaries and ambassadors shall be entitled to first class travel facilities, while business class has been authorised for the prime minister, chairman senate and speaker National Assembly.

The foreign ministers, federal ministers, ministers of state are also authorised to travel in business class, as per the documents.

Whereas, federal government officers have been allowed to travel in economy class for foreign trips. The documents mentioned that the first priority for overseas trips must be travelling through the Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

The cabinet members have been requested to refrain from travelling abroad and within the country when the National Assembly and Senate are in session.

“It is mandatory to submit all details of foreign trips to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within 15 days,” they mentioned.

The government officials and ministers have been instructed to refrain from establishing contact with the countries with which Pakistan has severed diplomatic relations.

“It is mandatory to obtain permission from the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of External Affairs to visit India. Hosting foreign companies should be discouraged. Experts, and consultants will be allowed to visit only during bilateral discussions,” read the documents.