PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat addresses a presser at NPC Islamabad on November 16, 2023. — NNI

Corruption was rampant in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led former government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), admitted the Imran Khan-founded party’ senior leader and lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat on Sunday.

During a live session on X Spaces, Marwat, who is known for his outspoken demeanour and controversial statements, alleged: “In the previous government of the PTI, people became not billionaires but trillionaires [via corruption].”

Responding to a question, the PTI leader said that the narrative of keeping former prime minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail instead of his residence in Bani Gala was not floated by him.

“Former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan earns Rs2.5 million daily from one of his mines,” he added.

Marwat remains in the limelight due to his blunt and controversial remarks.

Last week, he had said that his party was paying the cost of two wrong decisions. Speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", the MNA said that the first mistake was committed when Imran directed for a political alliance with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Sherani group.

An electoral alliance between the JUI-Shirani and the PTI could not be concluded after they failed to strike a seat adjustment agreement for the February 8 general elections.

He further said that entering into an alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) was their second major mistake, adding that they former ruling party lost 80 seats due to the wrong decisions.

His remarks annoyed the PTI’s ally in the assemblies as the SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza Friday warned the PTI leaders against washing their dirty laundry in public, saying he had a lot to reveal but choosing not to share because of his commitment to the party's founder Imran Khan’s cause.

The SIC chief took a strong exception to Marwat’s comments and advised the PTI to put its house in order.

Taking to X, Raza said it is better that PTI friends resolve their issues at home, emphasising that the decision to join the SIC was taken by Khan.