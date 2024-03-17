'We will avenge them', says Zardari on soldiers martyred in N Waziristan attack

President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and COAS General Asim Munir carry the body of a martyred soldier after offering funeral prayers at Rawalpindi's Chaklala Garrison on March 16, 2024. — X/@@PTVNewsOfficial

President Asif Ali Zardari has vowed to avenge the seven soldiers, including two officiers, martyred in the terrorist attack in North Waziristan District on Saturday.

Expressing his views after attending the funeral prayers of Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Bader offered at Rawalpindi's Chaklala Garrison, President Zardari said: "We will avenge them [our martyrs],"

The president further promised those who stand guard at the borders that blood of country's sons will not go in vain.

The funeral prayers were also attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other senior officials.



Lt Col Kashif, Capt Bader along with five other soldiers, were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces' post in the general area of Mir Ali after a group of six terrorists attacked the post in the early hours today with the Pakistani troops foiling their initial attempt of intrusion before they rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post.

This was followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to the collapse of a portion of a building, resulting in the martyrdom of the brave sons of the soil, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



Other soldiers martyred in the attack included Havildar Sabir (resident of District Khyber), Naik Khurshid (resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (resident of District Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (resident of District Kohat) and Sepoy Sajjad (resident of District Abbottabad).

However, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists killing all of the six attackers.

Highlighting that the Pakistan Army has always endeavoured to set higher benchmarks of professionalism and loyalty in its unrelenting fight against terrorism, President Zardari said: "This noble sacrifice stands as another glorious testament to the unflinching resolve of our gallant sons, who have never hesitated to offer the ultimate sacrifice for the defence of our motherland. The whole nation stands in solidarity with our armed forces."

Meanwhile, the bodies of the martyred soldiers have been taken to their native home towns where they will be laid to rest with full military honour.