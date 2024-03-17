Maryam helps remove ex-PTI leader's name from ECL to visit ailing sister

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz (L) and former parliamentary secretary for law and justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari (R). —APP/File

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz helped former leader of her rival party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Maleeka Bokhari in getting state permission to fly abroad to visit her seriously unwell sister.

Maryam did this in response to Maleeka’s request on social media platform, X, to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking removal of her name from the exit control list (ECL) so that she could visit her sister in Australia.



In May 2023, names of hundreds of PTI leaders, many of whom have been “forced to dissociate” with the party, and former assembly members had been placed on the ECL.

The placement of their names on the no-fly list prevented them from going abroad so that the allegations of their involvement in the May 9 violent riots could be investigated.

The violent protests broke out after the arrest of the PTI founder in Al-Qadir Trust case. The incidents on May 9, 2023, caused damage to public and private property, particularly those belonging to the state’s military.

Taking notice of her request, Maryam through her social media account, X, assured her that she would talk to the concerned authorities in this regard.

“Let me speak to the concerned authorities Maleeka. I hope you have filed a request in writing officially. May Allah bless your sister with good health,” she tweeted.

After a while, Maleeka thanked Maryam for her assistance after she was relayed that her name was removed from the said list. “Thank you for your timely intervention. I have been informed that my name has been removed from the no fly list,” she responded.



The picture shows screenshot of Maleeka Bokhari's tweet. — X/@MalBokhari

In her request, Maleeka had said being a Pakistani citizen, the constitution had entitled her the fundamental right to freedom of movement and travel. She had said her eldest sister was fighting for her life and she wanted to see her face.

“Her brain has swelled up, (she) had a massive heart attack, and is now on life support on a ventilator. The doctors have given us 24 hours to decide whether they will declare her dead or keep her on the ventilator,” she had written adding that PM Shehbaz and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had placed her on an illegal no-fly travel list for a year now.

“My sister has no political affiliation; she is a mother to me and I want to see her in person one last time. I urge the state & @CMShehbaz to give me one-time permission to be with my sister. This is my fundamental right. Our religion, ethics, and law of the land also dictates this,” she had said tagging Shehbaz’s twitter account.

The picture shows screenshot of Maleeka Bokhari's tweet. — X/@MalBokhari



