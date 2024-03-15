Prince William 'ditches' Princess Kate for Rose Hanbury?

Prince William accused of hurting Princess Kate

King Charles and royal family's silence has sparked speculations about Prince William and Princess Kate's relationship, with some conspiracy theorists alleging the couple are heading for divorce due to the future King's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.



Media outlets, citing insiders, accused that the royal family is trying to keep things under wraps. Some social media users, according to Marca, claim that William and Kate are potentially heading for separation over the heir to the throne's an alleged affair with Hanbury.

On Tuesday’s Late Show, Stephen Colbert joked about an affair William is widely alleged to have had with his neighbor, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The palace has repeatedly denied an affair ever took place.



Some commentators and critics allege William of hiding something, while few believe Kate is being forced to keep mum. Kate's health is said to be deteriorating amid stress and social media attacks.

However, some fans still cling to the fact that William will never ditch Kate Middleton, blasting the claims as brutal attempt to create controversy about the much-loved royal couple.



Who Is Rose Hanbury?

Rose is an old acquaintance of the British royal family. She's the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and married to David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. She even attended Kate and William's wedding in 2011.

The future King's alleged connection to Hanbury first caught attention in 2019 as some claimed the pair's relationship was more than friendly. Even several photos of their alleged affairs were making rounds on the internet.

Princess Kate is in intense stress

On the other hand, Kate's pal said it was outrageous that Kate was being "harassed by the media over fuck-ups made by other people."

