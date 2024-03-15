Punjab announces property transfer service for Pakistani diaspora

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chairs a meeting of the Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) on March 15, 2024 in this still taken from a video. — X/@PMLNDigital

LAHORE: Punjab’s newly elected Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Friday announced the launching of the property transfer service for overseas Pakistanis to shield the expats from fraud.

The provincial chief executive made the remarks while chairing a special meeting of the Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) on reform.

Under the property transfer service, the Pakistani diaspora would be provided facilities of mutation, e-filing, and registration of land.

CM Maryam ordered launching the service at the earliest for Pakistanis residing in the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries.

She directed to ensure adherence to the timeline in the property transfer services for the Pakistani diaspora and sought record of the government’s land in the province.

During the meeting, the newly elected chief minister was briefed on the affairs of the Punjab Land Record Authority.

Maryam directed to take measures for building roadside small gyms and parks on the government land. She also ordered establishing land facilitation centres in every district.

The meeting was told the land facilitation centres would be set up in 11 divisions by June 30. The participants were also told that land record of 5,798 Mauza would be available online till December 2024.

The chief minister was told that the online land record project would be started in 10 districts of the province. She was apprised that 811,044 acres of government land would be utilised for corporate farming.

Earlier in the day, Maryam, while presiding over another meeting on the Urban Unit in Lahore, said comprehensive planning was essential for the Regional Economic Corridor in Punjab.

She directed to prepare a mapping plan for industrial zones.

The CM said the government would assist small industrialists after obtaining authentic data through industrial mapping.

She directed to prepare data of all industrial units to formulate a practical strategy to control smog.

The chief minister said that all-out efforts will be made to facilitate investors.