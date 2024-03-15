Inflation remains 'biggest problem' for most Pakistanis

People walk through a shopping centre in Pakistan in this undated image. — AFP/File

As Pakistan continues to grapple with various issues amid a spiraling socio-economic crisis, inflation remains the biggest problem for most Pakistanis, as per a new survey.



A report for the first trimester of the ongoing year by Ipsos Pakistan’s Consumer Confidence Survey 2024 showed that the ratio of inflation and unemployment-hit Pakistanis has declined but the two remain to be the biggest concerns among citizens.

As per the report, inflation ranks on the top of the list of several socio-economic issues in the country. As of March 2024, 51% Pakistanis believe inflation is the most important problem that needs resolution.

In November 2023, the ratio of Pakistanis terming inflation the biggest issue was 53% and since the number of such Pakistanis has seen a 2% decline.

Over a thousand Pakistanis participated in the survey that showed that 16% citizens think unemployment is the most important issue of Pakistan. The people who have concerns regarding unemployment have witnessed a 4% drop since November 2023.



However, 2% more Pakistanis expressed concerns regarding poverty since November 2023, when only 5% citizens termed poverty the most important issue in the country.

But as per the latest survey, 7% Pakistanis believe poverty is the biggest issue.

Meanwhile, 5% Pakistanis termed “interference of state departments” as the most important issue.

As many as 4% Pakistanis expressed concerns regarding “electricity load shedding”, “hike in electricity prices” and “corruption, bribery, adulteration, nepotism” each, while 3% Pakistanis expressed concerns regarding discrimination in implementation of law and justice, 1% on “additional burden of taxes” and 1% on unavailability of water for domestic use.