KP CM's brother to contest by-election on NA-44 DI Khan

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur (right) with this brother Faisal Amin Gandapur. — X/@FaisalAminKhan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's brother, Faisal Amin Gandapur, will participate in the upcoming by-elections for a seat in the National Assembly.

Gandapur's brother will be contesting for the NA-44 constituency from Dera Ismail Khan which was vacated after the chief minister retained his provincial seat won in the February 8 elections and resigned from the lower house seat.

The KP CM, who is also the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) provincial chapter, said his brother will contest by-elections from the NA-44 constituency which he vacated following his win on the PK-113 Dera Ismail Khan-III seat.

Speaking about handing over the coveted KP constituency ticket to his brother in a video statement on Friday, the chief minister said he has conveyed the decision to party founder Imran Khan as well after he inquired Gandapur where he plans to "adjust" his brother in the provincial cabinet.

"He did not know that my brother was yet to contest the elections," he said.

The KP CM said he himself won the February 8 general elections on two seats, one which he retained and let go of the other.

The PTI KP president told Khan that his brother will contest for the polls and go to the NA after winning.

Gandapur, who defeated the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, took oath of the chief minister's office on March 2 after the PTI founder finalised his name for the top provincial post.

He was elected as the 18th chief minister of the province after bagging 90 votes in the KP Assembly, while his rival Dr Ibadullah Khan secured 16 votes.

Meanwhile, his brother Faisal will now contest for the lower house of the Parliament in the upcoming by-elections on April 21. He had earlier served as a provincial minister in KP and was also a member of the KP government's Wildlife and Biodiversity Board.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the schedule for the by-elections on the national and provincial assembly seats that had been left vacant with polls to be held on six National Assembly (NA) seats, 12 provincial assembly seats in Punjab, two each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies and one in Sindh Assembly.