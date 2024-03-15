Joe Jonas parts ways with NYC Condo for $5.36M amid Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas has finalized the sale of his New York City condo located in Manhattan's Nolita neighborhood for $5.36 million.

The property, spanning 2,907 square feet with three bedrooms, was initially listed just shy of $6 million, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, the condo features a 1,450-square-foot private terrace and exclusive access via an elevator opening onto a private foyer.

Jonas and Sophie Turner, discreetly placed the New York apartment on the market in July 2020 for $6.5 million but have since relisted it several times, incorporating price reductions over the years.

The couple originally purchased the property for $5.6 million in 2018.



In the bustling zip code of New York City, a remarkable 2,907-square-foot residence stands out for its impeccable design and privacy.

Upon entry through a private foyer, guests are greeted by a formal entry hall leading into a spacious 49-foot-long loft-like living space.

Throughout the home, custom stained white oak floors, along with custom oak doors and 10-inch base moldings, enhance the aesthetic appeal.

Natural light floods the open-concept kitchen through floor-to-ceiling windows on either side, illuminating crisp white SieMatic cabinetry paired with Imperial Danby marble countertops.

In August 2023, Jonas and Turner finalized the sale of their waterfront mansion in Miami for $15 million, following a $2 million reduction from the initial asking price.

