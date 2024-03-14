Sydney Sweeney talks about her 'Madame Web' role: 'Just hired as actress'

Sydney Sweeney discussed her part in Madame Web candidly.
In a Los Angeles Times interview, the 26-year-old actress discussed her first studio failure and stated that she doesn't mind if people make fun of the movie's low results.
“I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen,” Sydney said.
After dominating the box office with her successful romance comedy Anyone But You, featuring Glen Powell, Madame Web is back with her third high-profile release in as many months. Her most recent film, Immaculate, made its premiere at SXSW.
Sydney played Spider-Woman's alter ego, Julia Cornwall, in the film which also casted Dakota Johnson.
The comic book movie's global gross is still below $100 million, but it only managed to make $42 million at the American box office.
The Euphoria star previously made light of the film's critical reception when she made fun of herself on Saturday Night Live by telling Jimmy Kimmel, "You definitely didn't see me in 'Madame Web.'"
