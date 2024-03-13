Earthquake hits Islamabad, Peshawar

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — X/@AFP

An earthquake jolted several parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and their adjoining areas.

The tremors were felt in several cities including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan, Kohat, Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, as well as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Muzaffarabad.

The magnitude of the quake was 5.3 on Richter Scale which jolted the aforementioned regions at 8:24pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, and its depth was 130 kilometres.



More to follow...