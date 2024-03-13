Ryan Gosling turned to daughters for advice ahead of Oscars performance

Ryan Gosling had invisible allies rallying around him ahead of his historic performance at the 2024 Oscars.

The 43-year-old actor sent everyone abuzz with his laudable performance of I’m Just Ken at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Speaking to People at the world premiere of The Fall Guy at SXSW on Tuesday, he revealed that his wife Eva Mendes and their daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, visited him during the rehearsal of the gig.

"They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes," Ryan told the outlet.

"They are such a huge part of this for me...it was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place,” he quipped.

“It was beautiful to have them there at the end,” the La La Land star added.

Gosling’s performance was the talk of the town in days leading up to the awards ceremony and he sure didn’t disappoint.

The actor embodied the song and channeled emotions of the male doll into each lyric with the support of his fellow 'Kens' Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa onstage.