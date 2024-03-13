Princess Diana’s ex to sell love letters for big sum in ‘final’ betrayal

Princess Diana’s love letters written to James Hewitt are reportedly put up on sale in the United States as new fears emerge for royals.

The letters, which were written between 1989 to 1991 and are expected to be sold to a wealthy collector for up to $1m, sparked concerns that they may be made public.

The letters exchanged between the two are suspected to be of intimate in nature and could be the cause of embarrassment to the royals if made public.

In her renowned interview in 1995, Diana admitted to having an affair with former British Army officer, Hewitt.

However, royal expert Ingrid Seward believes that this is just one of the many betrayals by Hewitt towards the late Princess. Hewitt had also sold his story about Diana in a tell-all book called Princess in Love.

“James Hewitt has betrayed Diana in so many ways so this is just the final insult,” Seward told The Sun. “I presume Hewitt desperately needs the money and he sees the value in these letters.”

Hewitt had previously tried to sell the letters as collateral for a £500,000 loan.

In latest news, an email sent in late January by a Heritage chief discussed arrangements for “the material to be fully insured at $1million.”

“Diana was a prolific letter writer but none of this intimate nature. It is unthinkable these notes for such a sensitive time in her life could become public,” Seward said.