Neve Campbell breathes life back into 'Scream 7'

Neve Campbell will return as Sidney Prescott in Scream

Neve Campbell delivered good news to her fans regarding her return as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming seventh installment of Scream.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 50-year-old actress posted a photo of a script of Scream 7 alongside a lengthy caption announcing her return.

The Wild Things star enthused: “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned.



“I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!”

Neve went on to welcome director Kevin Williamson on board, who previously helmed the original slasher film, Scream back in the ‘90s, followed by Scream 2 and 4.

“While I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm,” the actress expressed.

“And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world.

“Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson,” she added.

Campbell last reprised her role in 2022’s Scream 6 before pulling out of the prospective installments due to conflicts over salary.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega were also set to reprise their respective roles in Scream 7, however, the former was fired over her social media posts about the Middle East conflict.

The Wednesday star shortly exited the project, citing scheduling conflicts.