Robert Downey Jr. spills the tea about his new movie after Oscar win

Robert Downey Jr, shares insight into his future plans

Robert Downey Jr. has recently revealed his future plans after historic Oscar win for Oppenheimer.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Iron Man star said, “I got a couple other tricks up my sleeve.”

Robert is busy filming HBO’s upcoming The Sympathizer, based on the bestselling 2015 novel from Viet Thanh Nguyen. For his role, he has transformed his look.

“It wasn't particularly subtle, it wasn't meant to be, but I'm already proud of what I've seen,” shared the 58-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Robert’s wife and producing partner, Susan told outlet, “We are just getting started,” as Team Downey produced the miniseries, The Sympathizer.

She also talked about the third and final season of their Emmy-winning Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth, which would air later this year.

Susan mentioned, “We talk about it all the time.”

“There's so many more things we want to do together and achieve together and play together, create together,” she noted.

Robert chimed in and quipped that their “collaborating is an inside job”.

“I believe that in our own way we have mountains yet to climb,” added the actor.

Earlier, on March 10, Robert received his first-ever Oscars for his role in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster movie.

During his acceptance speech, he hinted about his troubled childhood and even thanked his wife Susan

“She found me a snarling rescue pet and loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming miniseries, The Sympathizer will premiere on April 14.