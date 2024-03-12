Prince William slammed for failing to protect Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made first joint appearance in over two months

Royal expert Angela Levin called out the royal family for letting Kate Middleton take the fall for botched editing of the Mother’s Day photo.

The Princess of Wales admitted to making adjustments to her first official photo with her kids posted on social media to mark Mother’s Day in the UK.

The royal expert took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: “I don't think it's been at all fair to have let Princess Catherine take the responsibility for the wonky photograph.”

“She's been ill, is not yet better and should have been protected,” she added. “Very bad behaviour.”

Royal family has been in hot water for upholding unprecedented mystery around Kate’s health, who underwent abdominal surgery in January.

The Mother’s Day portrait, featuring the princess and her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, was posted on the Waleses’ official social media accounts on Sunday.

It was accompanied by a personal statement from the future Queen of England, that read: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.”

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C,” she added.