Eva Mendes’ reveals which Ryan Gosling moment she’s ‘living’ for

Eva Mendes exhibits obsession over one Ryan Gosling clip

Eva Mendes can’t seem to get enough of one video related to Ryan Gosling’s performance at the Oscars.



The Fast & Furious star has been amused by a video in which Martin Scorsese can be seen enjoying her partner Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken at the March 10 awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Eva, who shares kids Esmerelda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with the La La Land alum, even reported a clip initially shared by the Killers of the Flower Moon director's daughter Francesca Scorsese, which showed her father enjoying the music watching Ryan's Barbie performance.

Eva wrote over the video, “@francesca.scorsese I'm living for this major moment of your Dad!!!!”

"How F cool!" the 50-year-old added a heart emoji in the end.

Eva also supported Ryan off-social media; in addition to performing and presenting at the awards ceremony, Ryan was a nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

She posted a picture of herself hanging outside the 43-year-old's dressing room backstage at the prestigious night in film, proving she's still his biggest fan even though she didn't walk the red carpet with him.



