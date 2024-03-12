Camila Cabello reunites with 'Cinderella' co-star Nicholas Galitzine at Oscars

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine, who starred together in the 2021 musical Cinderella, reunited following the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
The 27-year-old singer exuded joy alongside the 29-year-old English actor as they awaited their transportation.
During a moment of chivalry, Nicholas Galitzine graciously removed his blazer to shield Cabello from the chilly Beverly Hills weather, wrapping it around her to keep warm after their reunion following the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Fans expressed their delight at the pair's reunion, with one enthusiast sharing on social media, "This can't be happening..."
Galitzine, renowned for his role in the gay romance film Red, White & Royal Blue, gained recognition alongside Cabello in Amazon's progressive reboot of Cinderella, produced by James Corden.
In preparation for her 'dream' role, she undertook acting classes, describing the opportunity as both exhilarating and daunting.
In an interview with Variety, she confessed, "It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, here you go.
I just couldn't say no. It's honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying."
The Princess was forced to apologise for any “confusion” caused by a botched edit
Justin Timberlake faces backlash after Britney Spears alleged she did abortion on his insistence
Jimmy Kimmel, Oscar host Read Donald Trump’s Truth Social Post despite being told not to
Dolly Parton shows support for Beyoncé's 'Act II' album
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West named album after father Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout’
The princess has stepped out in the elegant red coat during her tour of Canada last year