Nicki Minaj fan responds to the rapper angrily snatching mic from her

Nicki Minaj is currently on her 'Pink Friday 2' World Tour



The fan whom Nicki Minaj had a tense encounter with during a recent concert has spoken out.

Over the weekend, the Queen of Rap took to her Instagram to share the viral moment from her Pink Friday 2 world tour Vegas show.

As she performed her song The Night is Still Young, she offered up the microphone to a fan in the front row to share the spotlight with her.

But the fan fumbled under pressure and could not keep up.

The Barbie World hitmaker quickly and aggressively snatched it back, looking visibly annoyed as the crowd laughed and cheered.



However, the Barb in question defended herself, explaining in her TikTok (@nsvtravelagent) that she hadn’t forgotten the lyrics.

Per Hot New Hip Hop, the fan, named Patrice, claimed in the now-deleted clip that it was the crowd that threw her off.

She also claimed that she’s not at all embarrassed or ashamed of the moment.

“I was right there, front and center, okay? Nicki was disappointed, but listen, I’m sorry Nicki but I was just singing along,” she said.