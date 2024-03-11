Sindh unveils new school timings for Ramadan

Students arrive at their school on their first day after the end of winter break in Karachi, on January 1, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday unveiled a new schedule for the schools across the province after the Ramadan moon sighting, which marked the beginning of the holy month in Pakistan.



The Sindh Education Department issued a notification for Ramadan timings, stating that all the public and private schools in the province functioning in the morning shift will open from 7:30am to 11:30am, while the afternoon shift would function from 11:45am to 2:45pm.

Meanwhile, morning shift timings will be 7:30am to 10:30am and 10:45am to 1:15pm on Fridays during the blessed month.

— Geo News

Meanwhile, a separate notification for new timings for all Sindh colleges was also issued, according to which, the morning shift classes will take place from 8:30am to 12pm and evening shift classes will be held from 2:30pm to 5:00pm.

— Geo News

The Muslims in the country will observe their first Roza on Tuesday as the Ramadan moon was sighted in Pakistan on Monday evening.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the official announcement of moon sighting following a meeting in Peshawar.

The clerics from all schools of thought attended the huddle to ascertain the beginning of the ninth Islamic month.

The holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis fasting from dawn till sunset with the fasting hours falling between 12 to 17 hours — depending on the geographical locations across the globe.

Over a billion believers across the world will fast during Ramadan to practice patience and self-control while also promoting charity and welfare.