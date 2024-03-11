Kirsten Dunst almost lands on her face at 2024 Oscars: Watch

File footage

Kirsten Dunst recently avoided a fall on the 2024 Oscars red carpet while posing for pictures.



Her husband, the Friday Night Lights actor laughed away the encounter, hiding her face while she whispered in his ear.



In a video shared by Variety, Kirsten could be seen walking the red carpet in style, looking back at her husband, who let the actress have a moment in front of the cameras.

The 41-year-old actress encountered a slip just as she held out her arm to pose with her husband, later to find herself rescued by another man.

The celebrity who played Mary Jane on Spider-Man alongside Toby Maguire, instantly steadied herself, greeting the near-fall with humor.

Prior to Kirsten’s almost-fall, actress Liza Koshy toppled over her massive heels.



Liza laughed it through as she quickly got up blaming that a "manhole" was responsible for her fall.



For the glizty event Kirsten sported a decent white square-neck Gucci gown, pairing it with Fred Leighton jewelry.

The Sunday, March 10 event saw a plethora of artists walk the red carpet in style, with some tumbling over in excitement.