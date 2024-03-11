Names for 19-member cabinet sent to Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD: At least 19 names have been recommended to President Asif Ali Zardari by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for induction in the federal cabinet, a summary forwarded to the Aiwan-e-Sadr read.
Earlier today, Geo News learnt from sources that the federal cabinet is expected to take its oath at 3pm today at the President House.
The names recommended to take over the reins of federal ministries, under clause 1 of the Article 92 of the Constitution, include PML-N lawmakers Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Rana Tanveer, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Jam Kamal Khan, Amir Muqam, Awais Leghari and Attaullah Tarar, while MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s Abdul Aleem Khan are also on the list.
Moreover, Senators Ishaq Dar and Musadik Malik have also been recommended to be appointed as federal ministers under clause 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution, as both will cease to be senators on March 12 (tomorrow) following the end of their Senate term.
The said clause authorises the prime minister to induct anyone into the federal cabinet who is not a member of parliament for a period of six months.
Three more names that have been recommended to be inducted as federal ministers — under clause 9 of Article 91 — include Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema and Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
Meanwhile, Shaza Fatima is the only woman to be recommended for inclusion in the federal cabinet. She will take oath as a state minister under clause 1 of Article 92 of the Constitution, reads the summary.
The sources added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initially decided to keep his cabinet small, but more ministers will be inducted in the second phase.
The swearing-in of the federal cabinet will come a week after PM Shehbaz took the oath of office as the 24th premier of the country, while President Zardari swore in as the head of state a day ago with all dignitaries in presence during the oath-taking ceremony.
|Name
|Party
|Portfolio
|Khawaja Asif
|PML-N
|Defence
|Ahsan Iqbal
|PML-N
|Planning
|Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh
|PML-N
|-
|Riaz Hussain Pirzada
|PML-N
|-
|Rana Tanveer
|PML-N
|-
|Azam Nazeer Tarar
|PML-N
|Law
|Jam Kamal Khan
|PML-N
|-
|Amir Muqam
|PML-N
|-
|Awais Leghari
|PML-N
|-
|Attaullah Tarar
|PML-N
|Information and Broadcasting
|Abdul Aleem Khan
|IPP
|-
|Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
|MQM-P
|-
|Ishaq Dar
|PML-N
|Foreign Affairs
|Musadik Malik
|PML-N
|Petroleum
|Muhammad Aurangzeb
|-
|Finance
|Ahad Khan Cheema
|-
|Establishment Division
|Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi
|-
|Interior
|Shaza Fatima
|PML-N
|Information Technology and Telecommunication
Meanwhile, the premier has summoned the first meeting of the federal cabinet at 5pm today following the oath-taking ceremony.
The ministers will be handed over their portfolios once they take the oath of their respective offices.
