Anwar Maqsood rubbishes reports about his abduction, torture

Pakistan's legendary scriptwriter Anwar Maqsood. — X/@DirojayYum/File

Expressing his annoyance over spreading “fake news”, Pakistan's legendary scriptwriter, host, satirist and humourist Anwar Maqsood on Sunday brushed off social media reports claiming he was abducted, tortured and threatened by unknown persons a few days ago.

During the past few days, reports have been circulating on social media that Maqsood was abducted a couple of days ago, where he was threatened, tortured, and slapped to stop him from speaking against the incumbent government and their “facilitators”.



Reacting to the reports, the legendary artist said: “The news circulating on social media about me is baseless.”



Terming it “fake news”, Maqsood asked his fans to turn a deaf ear to the “baseless” claims.

“I neither have any account on social media nor do I watch social media,” he added.

Maqsood also said that people were telling him about the reports via telephone calls.

“I not only deny all such news but also condemn those who spread such news without verification,” the noted scriptwriter added.