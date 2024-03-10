Priyanka Chopra reveals real cause behind association with 'To Kill a Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra revealed the real cause behind her association as an executive producer with the Academy Awards-nominated Indian documentary To Kill a Tiger.

Directed by Nisha Pahuja, the documentary is based on a sexual assault survivor in rural India.

Speaking of being part of the meaningful project, Chopra told People magazine that she feels close to conversations about such sensitive issues.

She added, "In India, we say one-third of women in India have experienced sexual violence, and that statistic has to be higher because of underreporting."

The Baywatch actress further shared that the film "speaks to not just survivors, but their allies as well, men supporting women."

Chopra said it is inspiring to see a father fight his entire community, the justice system and the societal norms for his daughter's rights.

Moreover, Chopra also reacted to the documentary's Oscar recognition, saying that it is exciting to see that "films from all over the world are being accepted."

“Subtitled movies are winning Oscars in main categories. As an artist that started my work in India and had a major career there, I really believe in [being] at the forefront of bringing cinema and filmmakers from different parts of the world into mainstream entertainment, into Hollywood," she said.