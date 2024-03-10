Parts of Karachi receive light showers

A view of I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi while commuters are making their way after a brief spell of rain on March 1, 2024. —Geo.tv

KARACHI: Weather turned pleasant Sunday morning after majority of the areas in Karachi received drizzle a couple of days before beginning of Ramadan.



Light showers soaked a number of neighbourhoods including Korangi, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Landhi, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Shahra-e-Faisal.

The drizzling has dampened the National Stadium in Karachi too, putting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match scheduled between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators today evening at risk.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz forecast drizzle and light rain today due to westerly winds. He said the weather in the megalopolis was likely to remain partly cloudy on Monday (tomorrow).

Sarfraz said the sky would be clear from Tuesday and mercury was expected to rise to 32°C.

The temperature in the first 10 days of Ramadan weather would be in accordance with the normal average temperature of March, he said.

The Ramadan moon is expected to be born at 2pm Sunday and it could be sighted the next day, when its age will be more than 28 hours, as per the Met Office.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier forecast that the weather in Karachi was expected to remain cloudy for the next 24 hours, whereas drizzling may hit the metropolis on Sunday and Monday.

The Met Office said the minimum temperature in the previous 12 hours was recorded at 19.5°C while, the maximum temperature was likely to go up to 32°C.

Moreover, the humidity in the air was 44%.

The PMD said: “Winds are currently blowing from southeast at good speed, but they are expected to speed up at 25-30 kilometres per hour during the day.”