Meghan Markle reveals Princess Lilibet's sweet nickname after Kate's surprising message

Prince Harry and Meghan 's daughter Lilibet's sweet nickname revealed

Meghan Markle has revealed daughter Lilibet's nickname as she appeared at the South by Southwest Festival on Friday in Texas for an empowering keynote speech after Princess Kate's surprise post.

The Duchess of Sussex has made her and Harry's youngest child's sweet nickname public while discussing the bullying and abuse she has endured through social media.

The former Suits star said that the "bulk of the bullying and abuse" that she experienced on social media and online, "was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili.".



Meghan sweetly introduced her tot's nickname "Lilli" in the short comment.

She went on: "And you just think about that and really wrap your head around what people would be so hateful. It's not catty, it's cruel, why you would do that? Certainly when you're pregnant and you have a newborn."

Meghan Markle's appearance and statement came hours after Princess Kate's surprising Women's Day post and message, in which the ailing royal paid a special tribute to one of the world's most precious creations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram page shared a few inspiring stories of the 'amazing' ladies working effortlessly from different walks of life to mark "Happy International Women’s Day!"

"Celebrating the impact of amazing women today, and every day. Here are just a few of the brilliant women we’ve been inspired by over the past 12 months."