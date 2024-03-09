Prince Harry laughs off feud with royal family during Texas outing

Prince Harry subtly addressed the royal feud during a hilarious exchange with the owner of la Barbecue in Texas.

Harry and Meghan Markle travelled to Austin in Texas for the latter’s appearance at the SXSW Conference on International Women’s Day.

The twosome visited the famous Texas restaurant following the event, where they were warmly welcomed by the owner and employees.

Speaking to People, the director of Operations Cory Rivademar narrated an instance when the duke was impressed by a mural of British rocker Freddie Mercury dressed as Queen Elizabeth near a unisex bathroom and said, “We should take a picture in front of this.”

To which, Allison Clem, owner and operator of the restaurant jokingly responded: “I think you are in enough trouble as it is,” prompting a laugh from Harry.

Rivademar heaped praise on the Sussexes for being “absolutely lovely” as they took pictures with staff and other patrons.

They also received a text from the former actress’ rep after they had left, raving about the best BBQ they’d ever had.

“Very genuine and very loving. Happy couple. Nice to people who didn't even know what was going on," she told the outlet.