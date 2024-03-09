'The Gentlemen' star Ray Winstone scares off wife with his gangster persona

Ray Winstone owned the role as a leader of a weed-growing empire in Netflix gangster flick The Gentlemen

Ray Winstone, renowned for his role in the Netflix film The Gentlemen, shed light on his off-screen gangster persona, acknowledging that he may not appear approachable.

In a candid conversation with Variety, the Damsel actor shared insights into how his wife perceives him when he enters a room.

"My wife always says to me, 'Why do you look lie you’re going to kill someone when you walk into a room?'" Winstone humorously added, "But I don’t mean to!"

It appears that Winstone's extensive experience portraying intimidating characters, such as violent individuals or British mob bosses, has influenced his real-life demeanour, exhibiting a similar aura and personality.

Solidifying his on-screen presence as a mob leader, Winstone stars in Guy Ritchie’s eight-part Netflix spinoff of the 2019 gangster movie of the same name, as a gangland patriarch and leader of a weed-growing empire.

With over four decades of experience bringing such characters to life, Winstone owned the role like no other.

The series, streaming on Netflix since its release on March 7, promises to captivate viewers in Ritchie’s iconic world of guns, violence, and drugs, intertwined with aristocrats, tweed, and boxing.